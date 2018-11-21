Jets' Sam Darnold: Spotted at practice
Darnold (strained foot) is in uniform for Wednesday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
We'll have to see how the Jets classify the QB's level of participation Wednesday, but his presence on the field in any capacity is a step in the right direction. Darnold last played Nov. 4, with Josh McCown having drawn the team's Week 10 starting assignment in advance of last week's bye.
