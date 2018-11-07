Jets' Sam Darnold: Sprained foot threatens Week 10 status
Darnold is dealing with a sprained foot, both Rich Cimini of ESPN.com and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News report.
Mehta has been told that it's "a significant foot sprain" Darnold is contending with, with the QB not expected to play Sunday against the Bills. We'll wait for the Jets to officially update Darnold's status, but if he's unable to go this weekend, Josh McCown would draw the team's Week 10 starting assignment. The Jets are on bye in Week 11.
