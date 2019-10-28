Darnold sprained his left thumb during Sunday's 29-15 loss at Jacksonville, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "This is one of those things that's going to bother him all year, but he's going to play through this," coach Adam Gase said.

Since missing three games due to mononucleosis, Darnold has been all over the place, production-wise, going for 338, 86 and 218 passing yards the past three contests. Fueled by a four-interception performance Week 7 against the Pats, he has a 4:8 TD:INT during that stretch. In the midst of Sunday's game, he was seen with his left thumb wrapped, which since has been diagnosed as a sprain. While the injury may impact his practice reps, Darnold will continue to be under center for the Jets, if Gase's comments are to be believed.