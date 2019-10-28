Jets' Sam Darnold: Sprains thumb Sunday
Darnold sprained his left thumb during Sunday's 29-15 loss at Jacksonville, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "This is one of those things that's going to bother him all year, but he's going to play through this," coach Adam Gase said.
Since missing three games due to mononucleosis, Darnold has been all over the place, production-wise, going for 338, 86 and 218 passing yards the past three contests. Fueled by a four-interception performance Week 7 against the Pats, he has a 4:8 TD:INT during that stretch. In the midst of Sunday's game, he was seen with his left thumb wrapped, which since has been diagnosed as a sprain. While the injury may impact his practice reps, Darnold will continue to be under center for the Jets, if Gase's comments are to be believed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...