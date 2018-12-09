Darnold (foot) will return from a three-game absence to start Sunday's game against the Bills, a source told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Coach Todd Bowles was unwilling to announce a Week 14 starter heading into the weekend, but there was never much doubt Darnold would be back under center after he practiced fully Wednesday through Friday. With the report now corroborating the prevailing belief that Darnold will start, those relying on the rookie in two-quarterback leagues can insert him into lineups without any reservations. That said, Darnold hasn't offered much to excited about from a performance standpoint this season, as he's completed just 55 percent of his passes for 6.7 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Don't expect his efficiency numbers to take a major turn for the better while he faces a Bills pass defense that has limited the opposition to 5.9 yards per attempt (second in NFL) and a 63.8 percent completion rate (11th) this season.