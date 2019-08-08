Darnold will start Thursday's preseason game versus the Giants, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Darnold likely won't play more than a series or two, but he'll at least get his feet wet in a game for the first time since the 2018 season finale. The Jets are holding out both Le'Veon Bell and holdover Bilal Powell, so we'll have to wait another week to see Darnold with his new-look backfield.

