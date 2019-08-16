Darnold played the first three drives of Thursday's 22-10 win over the Falcons in Week 2 of preseason, completing five of seven passes for 46 yards and adding a three-yard run on his only carry.

Darnold led the offense to a one-yard Ty Montgomery rushing touchdown on the opening drive, then failed to get much going in the rest of his action. The USC product looks comfortable running the offense and showed nice chemistry with wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson in this one, so Darnold continues to give Jets fans reasons for optimism heading into his second NFL season.