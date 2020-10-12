Coach Adam Gase was non-committal about the chances of Darnold (shoulder) suiting up against the Chargers in Week 6 on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

"We'll kind of see how the week goes," Gase said when asked about Darnold's recovery from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Per Vacchiano, Gase called the injury "week-to-week." Joe Flacco was serviceable in his first start as a Jet during Sunday's loss to Arizona, a development which could lessen pressure for the team to rush Darnold back on the field. Gase said he expects to receive a more significant update on Darnold's health Wednesday.