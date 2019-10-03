Play

Darnold (illness) remained limited at practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Darnold felt good after taking first-team reps and hopes to gain clearance to play Sunday against the Eagles. To that end, the quarterback is slated to take "final medical tests" Friday, which entails a sonogram and blood test, according to Cimini. The results of the tests will be the determining factor with regard to Darnold's Week 5 status. If he does play, Cimini relays that the signal caller has been fitted for a special pad to protect his spleen.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...