Jets' Sam Darnold: Still limited, tests coming Friday
Darnold (illness) remained limited at practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Darnold felt good after taking first-team reps and hopes to gain clearance to play Sunday against the Eagles. To that end, the quarterback is slated to take "final medical tests" Friday, which entails a sonogram and blood test, according to Cimini. The results of the tests will be the determining factor with regard to Darnold's Week 5 status. If he does play, Cimini relays that the signal caller has been fitted for a special pad to protect his spleen.
