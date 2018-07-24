Jets' Sam Darnold: Still not signed

Darnold hasn't signed a contract and won't report for training camp Tuesday with the Jets' other rookies, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's still a bit early for significant concern, as the Jets won't actually start practicing until Friday. Head coach Todd Bowles said in June that Darnold will enter camp as the No. 3 quarterback, starting off behind both Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. The rookie has time to make his move, but it won't help his case if he misses the early portion of camp.