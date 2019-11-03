Darnold completed 27 of 39 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins. He added one yard on two rushing attempts.

Darnold came out of the gate hot then fizzled out for a second straight week. He capped the opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder and appeared to throw a two-yard touchdown to tight end Ryan Griffin late in the first half, but the play was controversially taken off the board on replay, and Darnold was picked off on the ensuing play. Darnold has been part of the problem in New York's 1-7 start, and his carelessness in the red zone has been particularly worrisome, but you can't pin all of this team's struggles on the second-year quarterback considering the offensive line is constantly allowing free rushers into the backfield. The bottom line from a fantasy perspective is that Darnold has a dreadful 3:8 touchdown to interception ratio over his last three games.