Darnold (shoulder) completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions while adding nine yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Darnold came out hot in his first action since Week 8, hitting all three of his passes for 60 yards on the opening drive, but New York had to settle for a field goal after a third-down sack. He cooled down from there, as a missed chip-shot field goal and a turnover on downs deep in Miami territory were all the Jets could muster the rest of the way. Darnold has been outplayed by backup Joe Flacco this season -- the third-year quarterback has a dreadful 3:8 TD:INT in seven appearances heading into a Week 13 meeting with the Raiders.