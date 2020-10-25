Darnold (shoulder) completed 12 of 24 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills.

In his first action since Week 4, Darnold led New York to an opening-drive field goal, then threaded one of his best passes of the season to Braxton Berrios to convert 3rd-and-20 on the next drive, which ultimately ended on a turnover on downs in the red zone. Unfortunately, Darnold was completely shut down after New York took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, and his second interception sealed the win for Buffalo. The third overall pick in the 2018 draft continues to show occasional flashes of brilliance, but a combination of Darnold's own inconsistency and the lack of weapons around him have led to plenty of ugly stat lines like this one en route to Darnold's 3:6 TD:INT in five games played this season. Hopefully that lack of weapons can be alleviated a bit against the Chiefs in Week 8 with the potential return of leading receiver Jamison Crowder (groin).