Darnold completed 21 of 35 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo. He also rushed once for six yards.

Darnold got off to a dreadful start but finally settled down in the two-minute drill to lead his team to a field goal before halftime after throwing an interception earlier in the second quarter. He pulled the Jets back within 11 points with a 69-yard touchdown to Jamison Crowder in the third quarter, on which the receiver did most of the work after the catch. While Darnold has been hampered by a dearth of weapons -- which could get even worse with Le'Veon Bell sustaining a hamstring injury in this one -- the third-year quarterback also shoulders a significant share of the blame for New York's offensive struggles. Things don't get any easier in Week 2 with the 49ers coming to town.