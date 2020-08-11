Darnold should have an improved offensive line in front of him this season, but the Jets' receiver group still appears shaky, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Jets appear to have turned over four of the five spots on their O-line, and while center Connor McGovern is the only one proven to be an above-average starter, the group should at least be less of a disaster than it was last year. On the other hand, it isn't clear if newcomer Breshad Perriman will be an upgrade or downgrade from Robby Anderson (Panthers) out wide, nor is it clear that second-round pick Denzel Mims will be ready to contribute out of the gate. Darnold may once again find that slot receiver Jamison Crowder is his most reliable target, especially if tight end Chris Herndon doesn't rebound the way the Jets are hoping. All in all, it's one of the weaker rosters in the league, but there is at least reason to think Darnold can improve his own play in his age-23 season.