Darnold completed 17 of 42 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown while losing one of two fumbles.

Darnold struggled on a windy afternoon without top wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle), though he salvaged his fantasy day to some extent with a one-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. His lone touchdown pass was a 12-yard, first-quarter strike to rookie tight end Chris Herndon, who's emerging as a weapon in his own right with receiving scores in consecutive weeks. Darnold has carried his gun-slinging tendencies from USC over to the NFL level with 10 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions over his first seven starts, but his risky style could get him into trouble on the road in Week 8 against a Bears defense that's been adept at taking the ball away.