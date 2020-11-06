When asked whether he expects to be out there for Monday's game against the Patriots, Darnold (shoulder) responded with "Yeah...we'll see..just taking it day-by-day" on Friday, Ralph Vacchianno of SNY.tv reports.

Vacchiano's video clip of Darnold answering the question shows the quarterback being non-commital on his status, though Darnold does begin by answering in the affirmative when asked if he expects to be out there. With the Jets searching for their first win of the season and Monday's home tilt against a Patriots team that has dropped four in a row offering perhaps the best opportunity New York will have to get that win, expect Darnold to do everything in his power to be out there.