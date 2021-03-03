Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday he will "answer the call" when trade offers come in for Darnold, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Douglas also said that his stance on Darnold "hasn't changed," adding that he has "no doubt" about the young signal-caller eventually achieving his "outstanding potential." The Jets have previously indicated that the team wouldn't be making a move at quarterback until evaluations of April's draft class had been fully completed, so Douglas' admission that the team will listen to trade offers for Darnold represents a significant change in tone. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that Douglas still feels there's "no hard timetable" on a decision regarding Darnold's future, however. With the No. 2 overall pick in hand in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets will certainly be in position to select one of the top quarterbacks on the board if the team elects to move on from Darnold.