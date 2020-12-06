Darnold completed 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders. He added three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, lost two fumbles and threw a two-point conversion.

Darnold threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Jamison Crowder but also turned it over three times, with an interception and two fumbles. He took better care of the ball in the second half and pulled New York within three with a physical four-yard rushing touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to Denzel Mims. His first attempt at the two-point try was intercepted, but Darnold made the most of a second chance provided by a flag on the defense. Ty Johnson's one-yard rushing score on the ensuing possession put New York up by four in the fourth quarter, but the Jets went 3-and-out with a chance to run out the clock and allowed a 46-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left to fall to 0-12. Darnold's capable of the occasional big play with his legs but still has a dreadful 5:9 TD:INT heading into a Week 14 trip to Seattle, as this was his first multi-touchdown passing performance of the season.