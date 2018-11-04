Jets' Sam Darnold: Throws four interceptions in loss to Dolphins
Darnold completed 21 of 39 pass attempts for 229 yards and four interceptions during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Darnold struggled while completing just 54 percent of his passes, though he did go over 200 passing yards for the first time on the road. He dealt with constant pressure on the day and was even limping after one hit, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, but he was able to finish the game. Unfortunately, one of Darnold's four interceptions came on the last drive as his team searched for a touchdown to tie the score. The rookie continues to take his lumps in what has been a rough first NFL season, but he'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Bills.
