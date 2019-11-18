Darnold completed 19 of 30 passes for 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Week 11 against the Redskins.

Darnold worked very efficiently, needing only 30 pass attempts to post his highest-yardage total since Week 6. He also hit on four touchdowns from 20, six, 16 and 19 yards to post a single-game career-best mark. Though positive matchups may explain much of his production, Darnold has now completed 65 of 99 attempts for 783 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions across his last three contests. He'll look to keep things going with another exploitable opponent as the Jets will travel to Cincinnati in Week 12.