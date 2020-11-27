Darnold (right shoulder) has been cleared to start Sunday versus the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After capping the week with back-to-back full listings on the injury report, Darnold is ready to suit up for the first time since Week 8. In six appearances this season, he's managed to surpass 200 yards twice, but Miami only boasts a mid-tier pass defense (20th, 246.4 yards per game). Having said that, Darnold likely will be without a familiar right tackle, as both George Fant (ankle) and Chuma Edoga (ankle) are doubtful to play Sunday.