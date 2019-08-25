Darnold completed eight of 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints.

Darnold played deep into the second quarter. He finished his night on a high note, floating a perfect touch pass to Ty Montgomery for a two-yard touchdown after connecting with Robby Anderson on a 41-yard deep ball earlier in the drive. The second-year quarterback took a few drives to get going in this one but has looked sharp throughout the exhibition slate. Now it's up to Darnold to carry that level into the regular season.

