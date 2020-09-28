Darnold completed 17 of 29 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions during Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts. He also rushed for 20 yards on five carries.

It was another disaster all around for the Jets. Darnold second pass attempt of the game resulted in a pick-six, and he tossed a second INT that was returned to the end zone by the Colts in the third quarter. Darnold was also sacked for a safety in the fourth after starting left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) was knocked out of the game. While he isn't the sole cause of his team's problems, Darnold hasn't been good enough to overcome all the Jets' other issues, either. He's try to get things going in Week 4 against a Broncos defense that just allowed nearly 300 passing yards and three TDs to Tom Brady.