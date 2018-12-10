Darnold completed 16 of 24 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 27-23 win over Buffalo. He also rushed for 10 yards on four carries.

Darnold only threw six passes in the first half, completing four for 41 yards. He limped off to the locker room and didn't play on New York's second drive after rushing for nine yards on 3rd-and-10 prior to a punt on the first, but Darnold was able to return for the Jets' third possession and beyond. His touchdown was a seven-yarder to Robby Anderson, and Darnold also found Anderson for a 37-yard gain down the sideline inside of two minutes left to set up Elijah McGuire's game-winning touchdown run. The Jets would be wise to take it easy with their rookie signal-caller's bothersome foot injury, but expect Darnold to be under center against the Texans in Week 15 if things don't get any worse on that front.