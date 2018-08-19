Jets' Sam Darnold: Trending in the right direction
Darnold got the bulk of the Jets' QB reps Sunday, which appears to set the stage for him to start Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Though the Jets have yet to tip their hand with regard to their Week 1 starter at QB, Cimini noted Sunday that the sense he gets "is that, barring regression against the Giants, (Darnold is) trending toward" earning the assignment. While veteran signal-callers Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater are still on hand, from the moment Darnold was taken third overall in April's draft, it was only a matter of time before he gained the Jets' starting role.
