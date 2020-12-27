Darnold completed 16 of 32 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns. He added 20 yards on seven rushing attempts.

After throwing a key block on a 44-yard Jamison Crowder passing touchdown to Braxton Berrios in the first quarter, Darnold tossed a touchdown pass of his own from 11 yards out to Chris Herndon in the second. The third-year quarterback added a 30-yard touchdown to Crowder to take a 20-3 lead in the third, and the Jets were able to hang on from there. Darnold's TD:INT is still a dreadful 8:9 and he hasn't thrown for more than 230 yards in a game this year, but he has now gone three consecutive games without an interception for the first time since the last three weeks of his rookie season. Keeping that streak alive won't be easy in Week 17 against a Patriots defense that has flummoxed Darnold in their previous meetings.