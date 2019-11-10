Darnold completed 19 of 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Darnold opened the scoring with a two-yard rushing touchdown, keeping the ball on an option play as the Jets unveiled a previously unused wrinkle to their offense. The second-year quarterback isn't much of a factor on the ground, but he could boost his fantasy value by calling his own number more often near the goal line, as this was only Darnold's second career rushing touchdown. He added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder later in the first quarter. Most importantly, Darnold finished without a turnover. With this much-needed clean performance under his belt following an eight-interception three-game stretch, Darnold's confidence will be climbing ahead of a Week 11 clash with Washington.