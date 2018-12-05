Darnold (foot) practiced fully Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As has been reported previously, Darnold -- who has missed three games with a strained foot -- is in line return to action Sunday against the Bills, barring any setbacks. Meanwhile, Josh McCown (back), who had been starting in Darnold's place over the past three games, logged a limited practice Wednesday. The Jets haven't officially named a starter for Week 14, but Darnold's return to practice in full capacity would make it a surprise if he was bypassed for the nod.

More News
Our Latest Stories