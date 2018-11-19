Jets' Sam Darnold: Uncertain availability for Week 12
Head coach Todd Bowles described Darnold (foot) as "day-to-day, week-to-week" at Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
While Bowles' comments aren't helpful in the slightest, his rookie quarterback -- who has resumed jogging on his injured foot -- indicated he's no longer experiencing any pain and wants to play in this Sunday's game against the Patriots. We'll see if Darnold is available to practice Wednesday when the Jets will issue their first injury report of the week. His participation in any capacity would bode well for Darnold's impending availability.
