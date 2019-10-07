Darnold (illness) will undergo testing Tuesday to help determine his status for Week 6, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Coach Adam Gase said the young quarterback will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys if he's medically cleared. Darnold took first-team reps last week and appeared on track to play, but he was ultimately ruled out after undergoing tests Friday that deemed it was too risky to play. The Jets have managed only 23 points over the last three games with Darnold sidelined.