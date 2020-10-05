Darnold (shoulder) said Monday that he hopes to play through his sprained AC joint during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Darnold remained non-committal about whether he'll practice Wednesday, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously hinted would go a long way in determining his Week 5 availability. The third-year signal-caller did note that he "feels good" after having played through the injury last Thursday, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site. Whether Darnold is able to suit up versus Arizona will likely be determined by whether he's able to throw in practices to begin the week, so Joe Flacco will remain ready in the event that he's called upon to enter the lineup.