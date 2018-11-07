Jets' Sam Darnold: Week 10 status undecided
Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Darnold is considered day-to-day with a foot strain.
Though there are reports suggesting that Darnold isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bills, an official determination has yet to be made on that front. With that in mind, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site relays that the team will see how Darnold's foot heals in the coming days before rendering a decision on his status for the weekend. The Jets are on bye in Week 11, which will also likely factor into their plans on how to proceed with Darnold if he remains in poor health heading into Sunday. If Darnold is forced to miss time, Josh McCown would start in the rookie's stead, while Davis Webb would likely be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback.
