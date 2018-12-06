Jets' Sam Darnold: Week 14 start not assured
Darnold was a full participant in practice Thursday for the second consecutive day, but coach Todd Bowles was unwilling to confirm the rookie as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bills, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
On the heels of a three-game absence due to a sprained foot, Darnold's full practices on consecutive days put him on track to suit up this weekend, but Bowles may not reveal the Jets' plans at quarterback until after Friday's session. Despite the lack of a firm commitment from his coach, it would be a surprise if Darnold wasn't ultimately under center Sunday, given the Jets are incentivized to give the No. 3 overall pick as many developmental opportunities as possible over the final quarter or a non-contending campaign. Veteran Josh McCown wasn't any better of an option at quarterback while Darnold was sidelined, completing only 55 percent of his throws for 4.9 yards per attempt and a 1:4 TD:INT over three starts.
