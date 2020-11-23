The Jets are expected to evaluate Darnold (shoulder) on Wednesday before making a decision about his Week 12 availability, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Darnold hasn't played since Week 8 due to a lingering AC joint injury in his right shoulder, but Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York has reported that coach Adam Gase said the young signal-caller has a "good shot" to return against Miami on Sunday. It sounds like the Jets are satisfied with how Darnold has progressed in his throwing routine, per Vacchiano, but the team remains concerned about re-injury. As Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes, Darnold said Monday that a worst-case scenario for aggravating his shoulder would be another 2-to-3-week absence.