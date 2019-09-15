Darnold's recovery from mononucleosis will last anywhere from 3-to-7 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bouts with mono must be taken case by case, so Rapoport's comments more or less are in line with such an illness. As the face of the Jets franchise, Darnold won't be put in harm's way until he's deemed able to take contact due the potential for his spleen to rupture. While he recovers, the offense will be directed by Trevor Siemian.