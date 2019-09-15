Jets' Sam Darnold: Will be out 3-to-7 weeks
Darnold's recovery from mononucleosis will last anywhere from 3-to-7 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bouts with mono must be taken case by case, so Rapoport's comments more or less are in line with such an illness. As the face of the Jets franchise, Darnold won't be put in harm's way until he's deemed able to take contact due the potential for his spleen to rupture. While he recovers, the offense will be directed by Trevor Siemian.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...