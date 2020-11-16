Darnold (shoulder) won't suit up in Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jets are exercising caution as the 23-year-old quarterback recovers from a shoulder injury that he picked up in Week 8. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Adam Gase said the team is "cautiously optimistic" that Darnold will return in Week 12 against the Dolphins, adding that he's week-to-week and IR is not on the table at this time. Until Darnold returns, Joe Flacco is expected to start under center for the Jets.