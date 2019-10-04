Jets' Sam Darnold: Will not return this week
Darnold has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Darnold took first-team reps this week and had a chance to return to action Sunday, but he expressed concern about playing if he was not deemed 100 percent, and exams performed by the Jets' medical staff revealed he is still at too much risk to play, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. Darnold was close to playing this week, and it seems if his chances of returning in Week 6 against the Cowboys will be even better with an additional week of recovery time. With Darnold still out, Luke Falk will get the start at quarterback against the Eagles.
