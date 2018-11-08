Coach Todd Bowles said Darnold (foot) wouldn't be available to start Sunday's game against the Bills, but could still dress as the backup quarterback, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Bowles made the announcement following Thursday's practice, during which Darnold was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day while managing a strained right foot. If Darnold is able to get some work in during the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, it could be enough for the team to keep the rookie active as an emergency backup to Josh McCown, who will be making his first start of 2018. Bowles reiterated that Darnold will take back the No. 1 gig once he's back to full health, per Mehta.