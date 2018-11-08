Jets' Sam Darnold: Won't make Week 10 start
Coach Todd Bowles said Darnold (foot) wouldn't be available to start Sunday's game against the Bills, but could still dress as the backup quarterback, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Bowles made the announcement following Thursday's practice, during which Darnold was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day while managing a strained right foot. If Darnold is able to get some work in during the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, it could be enough for the team to keep the rookie active as an emergency backup to Josh McCown, who will be making his first start of 2018. Bowles reiterated that Darnold will take back the No. 1 gig once he's back to full health, per Mehta.
More News
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Spectator again for practice•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Week 10 status undecided•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Not expected to play Week 10•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Sprained foot threatens Week 10 status•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Sports walking boot on right foot•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Throws four interceptions in loss to Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...