An MRI didn't reveal any structural damage to Darnold's shoulder, with coach Adam Gase noting that the QB is "just sore," Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Though Darnold won't practice Thursday, Gase has expressed confidence that the signal caller will be able to play Monday night against the Patriots. Darnold has two more chances this week to get in practice reps in advance of that contest.