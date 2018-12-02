Darnold (foot) won't start Sunday's game against the Titans, sources tell Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Josh McCown will instead fill in behind center for the Jets' third consecutive game.

Cimini's report doesn't indicate whether Darnold will be inactive for the contest or dress as the backup quarterback, but bet on the former given that the team still has another healthy signal-caller in Davis Webb on the 53-man roster. Darnold demonstrated progress in his recovery from the right foot strain by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, but the Jets probably aren't eager to take any chances with the No. 3 overall pick amid a non-contending season until they're confident he's 100 percent healthy. The 21-year-old would have a good chance at reclaiming the starting role Week 14 in Buffalo if he's able to complete a full practice beforehand.