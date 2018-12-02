Jets' Sam Darnold: Won't start Week 13
Darnold (foot) won't start Sunday's game against the Titans, sources tell Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Josh McCown will instead fill in behind center for the Jets' third consecutive game.
Cimini's report doesn't indicate whether Darnold will be inactive for the contest or dress as the backup quarterback, but bet on the former given that the team still has another healthy signal-caller in Davis Webb on the 53-man roster. Darnold demonstrated progress in his recovery from the right foot strain by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, but the Jets probably aren't eager to take any chances with the No. 3 overall pick amid a non-contending season until they're confident he's 100 percent healthy. The 21-year-old would have a good chance at reclaiming the starting role Week 14 in Buffalo if he's able to complete a full practice beforehand.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...