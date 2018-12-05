Jets' Sam Darnold: Works ahead of McCown
Darnold (foot) was the first quarterback to take reps during team drills Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Cimini previously relayed that barring a setback in practice this week, Darnold -- who has missed three games with a sprained foot -- should return to action Sunday against the Bills. At 3-9, the Jets' playoff hopes have been dashed, but Darnold will look to help his team -- which has lost six straight games -- finish the season on a positive note. Darnold has nowhere to go but up if he plays Sunday, given that he tossed four picks in his last appearance during the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Dolphins.
