Ficken missed his lone field-goal attempt from 49 yards out and converted four of five PAT attempts in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Ficken is just 7-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season. New York's offense has picked things up of late, but it remains difficult to trust the team's kicker.

