Jets' Sam Ficken: Back with Jets
Ficken has re-signed with the Jets.
The kicker had been an exclusive rights free agent, so the move comes as no surprise. In 15 games for the Jets last season, Ficken made 19 of his 27 field-goal attempts. Now that he's officially back in the fold, the 27-year-old will look to retain the team's kicking job, but he'll have to compete with Brett Maher for the assignment.
