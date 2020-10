Ficken will have his groin injury evaluated Monday to see if he can return Week 8 against the Chiefs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ficken missed this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, and former CFL star Sergio Castillo handled the starting kicker duties. Castillo was perfect on a pair of chip shots but wasn't seriously tested in the divisional tilt. There's a chance Ficken will return this week against the Chiefs, but it'll depend on how his groin recovers.