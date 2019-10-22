Jets' Sam Ficken: Blanked due to Darnold's mistakes
Ficken didn't attempt a kick in Monday's 33-0 loss to New England.
The Jets worked their way into field-goal range three times, but Sam Darnold threw a pair of red-zone interceptions and a fourth-down incompletion to end those three possessions. This was probably the worst performance of Darnold's entire life, so new York's offense -- and by extension Ficken -- has nowhere to go but up from here.
