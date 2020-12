Ficken converted one of two field-goal attempts and two of three PAT tries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Ficken had a PAT attempt blocked after New York's second touchdown and a 50-yard field-goal attempt suffered the same fate, but he nailed a 34-yard field goal to stretch New York's lead to seven points late in the fourth quarter. Despite this poor performance, Ficken should maintain kicking duties for the Jets against the Patriots in Week 17.