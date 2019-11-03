Jets' Sam Ficken: Bounces back from early miss
Ficken connected on three of four field-goal attempts and made his lone PAT in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Ficken missed from 49 yards out on his first field-goal attempt, swinging momentum Miami's way as New York failed to grab a commanding 10-0 lead early. To his credit, the kicker bounced back with makes from 52, 40 and 29 yards out. The struggling Jets offense has another favorable matchup on tap against the Giants in Week 10, so owners who streamed Ficken in Miami could consider extending his leash by another week.
