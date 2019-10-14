Ficken made his lone field-goal attempt from 38 yards out and converted all three of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 24-22 win over Dallas.

Ficken was much busier in quarterback Sam Darnold's return from mononucleosis, and that should remain the case moving forward, as Darnold guided the offense well and topped 300 passing yards. While Ficken's long-term outlook for the season is heading in the right direction, he could struggle in Week 7 against the stingy Patriots.