Ficken made all five of his field-goal attempts and a PAT in Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos.

Ficken converted field goals of 26, 32, 36, 38 and 54 yards. He also missed from 46 yards in the second quarter, but that play was nullified by an unnecessary roughness penalty against Denver for helmet contact on the defenseless long-snapper. Ficken later capped that drive with his 26-yarder. New York's previously dormant offense finally got going against the injury-riddled Denver defense, but things will likely get tougher again in Week 5 with the Cardinals coming to town.