Jets' Sam Ficken: Converts lone kick in Jets debut
Ficken made his lone field-goal try from 46 yards out in Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns.
Kickin' Ficken was one of the few bright spots for the Jets in this blowout loss that saw backup quarterback Trevor Siemian -- who was filling in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) -- lost for the season due to an ankle injury. New York's offense is unlikely to put up many points until Darnold returns, but at least the team seems to have found some kicking stability with Ficken after two separate kickers were released in camp and Week 1 starter Kaare Vedvik missed all of his attempts in the opener.
